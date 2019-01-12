Dabo Swinney Calls 2018 Clemson 'The Best Team Ever' at Tigers' CFP Title Parade

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Clemson finished the season with a College Football Playoff National Championship, and head coach Dabo Swinney believes the squad was historically great.

The coach discussed the team's place in history Saturday while speaking at the Tigers' title parade:

"The 2018 team is the best ever," Swinney said. "Drop the mic, the best ever. And they have set a standard for all future teams."

Clemson finished the season with a 15-0 record after its shocking 44-16 win over Alabama in Monday's title game, the first team to post this mark since Penn in 1897. The Tigers outscored opponents 116-29 in three postseason games on their way to a championship, while only two games all year were decided by less than 20 points.

Immediately after winning the title, Swinney wanted to push the discussion toward this squad being an all-time great.

"There was a lot of talk about 'best ever' all year long," the coach, per Heather Dinich of ESPN. "We were never in that conversation. But tonight, there's no doubt."

Although we might never know how this squad would stack up with the elite teams at Alabama, Nebraska, Miami, USC and others, the 2018 Clemson Tigers deserve to at least be in the conversation.