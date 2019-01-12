Cowboys Rumors: Jason Garrett Contract Extension Planned for Offseason

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to explore a long-term extension for head coach Jason Garrett this offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted that a potential new contract is expected to be "pretty lucrative":

Garrett originally signed a five-year, $30 million deal in January 2015 and is currently under contract through the 2019 season.

Rumors about Garrett's job security swirled as Dallas got off to a 3-5 start in 2018. However, that noise quieted as the Cowboys won seven of their final eight games to make the playoffs for the third time in five seasons.

Not only did they claim the NFC East crown with a 10-6 record, but they also advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs with a 24-22 victory over the Seattle Seahawks during Wild Card Weekend.

Overall, Garrett has gone 77-59 during his eight-and-a-half seasons in Dallas. He has just one losing season during his tenure as Cowboys coach, and a Tony Romo injury was to blame for the 4-12 performance in 2015. The team has also won nine-plus games in each of the past three seasons.

Garrett ranks second in wins in franchise history—Tom Landry is first by a mile with 250—but decent regular-season performances have not translated into much postseason success...or appearances. Including last weekend's victory, Garrett has just two postseason wins in his career, needing four full seasons to capture his first one.

On the other hand, the Cowboys have won a playoff game in two of their three postseason appearances under Garrett, reaching the divisional round each time.

Dallas will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday for a spot in the NFC Championship Game.