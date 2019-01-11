Watch: Luka Doncic Drops 29, Hits Clutch Go-Ahead 3 in Win over Timberwolves

Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 Right Arrow Icon

Luka Doncic's Rookie of the Year campaign continued with another big-time performance Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

Doncic led his Dallas Mavericks to a 119-115 victory by going off for 29 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. His three-pointer with 23.9 seconds remaining gave the Mavs the lead for good.

He came up huge in the clutch, giving his team the lead three times with a go-ahead bucket in the final 90 seconds. That is a feat no rookie had accomplished in nearly two decades, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

The 19-year-old also joined some exclusive company with his latest double-double:

Friday was Doncic's third consecutive game with 27-plus points.