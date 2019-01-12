Stephen Curry Passes Jason Terry for No. 3 on NBA All-Time 3-Point List

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry just moved one step closer to the top spot on the NBA's all-time three-pointers list.

Curry entered Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls two treys behind former Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Terry for No. 3 all-time. After hitting just one in the first half, he came out of the locker room ready to make history.

He matched Terry with a triple 93 seconds into the third quarter, and he then claimed third to himself on his next trip down the court.

Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 Right Arrow Icon

This comes less than one week after he passed Kyle Korver of the Utah Jazz for fourth place.

Curry now has 2,283 career three-pointers, putting the two-time NBA MVP behind only Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie Miller (2,560) in NBA history.

Since being drafted seventh overall in 2009, Curry has been the leader in the transformation of the NBA into a three-point league. Not only did he lead the league in three-pointers for five straight seasons (2012-17), but he owns four of the top five single-season performances from beyond the arc, including the top three spots. He is the only player in NBA history to hit 300 triples in a season—and he has done so twice.

The 402 three-pointers he drained in 2015-16 remain an NBA record.

Since his breakout his 2012-13 campaign, Curry has made 200-plus three-pointers in each of the past six seasons. He is well on his way to doing so this season, even having been sidelined early on this season by a groin injury. The 30-year-old entered Friday ranked second in the league with 151 treys despite appearing in just 30 games.



If the five-time All-Star stays healthy, he is on pace to finish the season with approximately 357 three-pointers. That would not be enough to catch Miller this season, but it would put Curry in position to move into second during 2019-20. Curry could also potentially catch Allen next season, but as he sits nearly 700 makes behind, the 2020-21 season appears to be a more realistic target.

But with Curry's shooting, you never know.