Tim Tebow Announces Engagement to Ex-Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Former NFL quarterback and current minor league baseball player Tim Tebow is engaged to 2017's Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, according to Steve Helling and Lindsay Kimble of People.com.

"I actually wasn't really nervous," Tebow said of proposing. "I was excited. I wanted everything to be perfect and to go smoothly. But I wasn't nervous to actually ask her."

Tebow flew her family from South Africa to Jacksonville, Florida, for the engagement party, which included South African singer Matthew Mole serenading the couple after Tebow popped the question.

"She's just perfect for me," Tebow said. "I'm really blessed to have her by my side for the rest of my life."

"I'm so excited for the wedding, and I can't wait to spend forever with Tim," Nel-Peters added.