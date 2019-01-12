Surprising NBA Teams That Will Make the Playoffs

1 of 5

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets haven't had a winning record since the likes of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Andrei Kirilenko roamed the Barclays Center. Their last playoff team was coached by Lionel Hollins and led by Joe Johnson, Deron Williams and Brook Lopez.

It's been a minute.

There was little reason to think the drought would end this season. Brooklyn went 28-54 last season and seemingly had an inconsequential summer. During the draft, the organization threw darts at Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs. The free-agency haul was "highlighted" by Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier.

Vegas looked at this roster and saw a 32.5-win team. Fast-forward to now, and rival coaches see the same group as a potentially pesky playoff opponent.

"I'd be surprised if this team's not in the playoffs," Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens recently told reporters. "They're awfully good. ... I love the way they play. They play hard, they play together. Everyone knows what they're supposed to do, and they do it every night."

D'Angelo Russell has never looked better by volume or efficiency. Spencer Dinwiddie continues to shatter his career ceiling. Joe Harris is clearing 50 percent from the field for the first time and nearly doing the same from distance. Kurucs has emerged as the latest hidden gem, offering the versatility of a modern wing with the size of a small-ball center.

The Nets, who once looked like tanking candidates at 8-18, have sprinted through a 13-4 stretch over the last month, the same point at which Kurucs cracked the rotation. Brooklyn now appears playoff-bound, and Kenny Atkinson should find his way onto most Coach of the Year ballots.