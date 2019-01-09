Report: A's Expect Kyler Murray to Enter 2019 NFL Draft

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray hasn't announced his intentions for 2019, but the Oakland Athletics are anticipating he will give serious consideration to the NFL.

Per Henry Schulman and Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the A's are expecting Murray to declare for the 2019 NFL draft.

Despite the possibility of Murray exploring his NFL options, one source told Schulman and Slusser it would not be "contractually significant" if he declares.

The key date for Murray's baseball career is Feb. 15, when the Athletics position players report to spring training:



"He could still opt to be in the A's camp, but the NFL scouting combine begins Feb. 26 and any high-round hopeful would be expected to attend. That's when Murray would have to make a decision between football and baseball, and one source told The Chronicle that Murray, a likely first-round NFL pick, is leaning toward football."

Slusser reported Oakland gave its 2018 first-round draft pick an invite to MLB camp.

If Murray chooses the NFL over MLB, he will have to return the $4.66 million signing bonus he received from the A's. Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler reported last month the Oklahoma quarterback is receiving an NFL draft grade from the College Advisory Committee.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2019 NFL draft is Jan. 14.

Murray won the 2018 Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns to help the Sooners win the Big 12 Championship and make the College Football Playoff.