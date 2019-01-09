Trevor Bauer Says He'll Use Twitter More Responsibly After College Student Beef

Phil Long/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer didn't exactly apologize for his Twitter spat with a college student, but he said he would use the social media platform "more responsibly in the future" during a Wednesday post:

Bauer also stressed that he doesn't want any of his fans or 135,000 Twitter followers to harass people he engages with as he shifts into a more responsible use of the platform.

This comes after A.J. Perez of USA Today reported college student Nikki Giles said she cried because of the harassment she received after a back-and-forth with Bauer on Twitter. She also reached out to the Indians regarding the incident.

"It has definitely ruined my last three days," Giles said. "I have cried daily and called my family crying because the first 12-24 hours or so I was getting a lot of hate."

Giles said Bauer "went almost a year back into my Twitter to find a tweet about me drinking two months before my 21st birthday and exposed it to his followers."

Part of the interaction was Bauer posting a tweet saying she was "obsessed" with him while making a video of him blocking her, but Perez pointed out he mentioned her in 80 different tweets compared to her mentioning him just 20 times.

"I don't have the energy to hold a grudge and I don't have room in my heart for hatred," Giles said, per Perez. "So, all is forgiven and I hope everyone moves on. And I hope the situation reminded people to be kinder and gentler, especially when you're someone with a lot of influence on a lot of people."