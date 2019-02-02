Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Wins 2018 NFL MVP After 50-TD Season

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named the NFL MVP, topping New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, among others, for the award.

After winning both the MVP and the Offensive Player of the Year awards, Mahomes felt plenty honored:

Mahomes won the MVP award in a landslide, per NFL.com's David Ely:

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: 41 votes

Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints: 9 votes

As Sportsnet points out, Mahomes becomes one of the youngest players in league history to win the award:

Mahomes had a legendary season in just his second year in the NFL and his first as a starter, throwing for 5,097 yards, an NFL-leading 50 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions while completing 66 percent of his passes. For good measure, he also rushed for 272 yards and another two scores.

The 23-year-old became just the third player in NFL history to throw for 50 or more touchdowns in a season, joining future Hall of Famers Peyton Manning (55 in 2013) and Tom Brady (50 in 2007). And he led the Chiefs to a 12-4 record and the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Those accomplishments made Mahomes the clear favorite to win the MVP.

"The way he's started his career, it's unlike any other in NFL history," former NFL quarterback Trent Green said, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. "When you have that kind of quarterback, you never think you're out of a game."

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt concurred:

"He's shown to be even more than we thought he would be during the draft process. We knew he had the ability to make [unconventional] plays, but what we didn't expect was that he would learn the offense as quickly as he has, learn how to read defenses, be able to operate coach [Andy] Reid's offense, which is very complicated. In so many ways he's exceeded our expectations.

"When you have a guy like Patrick under center, you have a chance to win every game."

Players like Brees and Luck were excellent this past season, but there's little doubt Mahomes was the deserving MVP.