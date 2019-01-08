Trevor Lawrence, Trayvon Mullen Win 2019 CFP National Championship MVPs

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence is only a college freshman, but on Monday night he looked like a future NFL superstar.

The Clemson quarterback took home the College Football National Championship offensive MVP award after leading the Tigers to a stunning 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Lawrence was spectacular, finishing 20-of-32 for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

While Lawrence thrived, his counterpart at quarterback, the highly decorated Tua Tagovailoa, struggled against the Tigers. That was in part due to a big game from junior cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who finished with an interception and a sack on his way to the defensive MVP award.

Both players likely caught the eyes of NFL scouts and general managers, but while Mullen can declare for the draft this offseason if he so desires, Lawrence still has at least two seasons of college football remaining.

And the fact that he's already this good is downright frightening:

Lawrence has everything NFL teams covet in a quarterback, and he showed it on Monday night. He has excellent size (6'5" and 205 pounds) for the position and stands tough in the pocket. He steps up when the pocket collapses and keeps his eyes down the field. He has excellent touch on his passes, makes smart reads and clearly isn't fazed on the biggest stage.

He already makes NFL throws:

He's even a tough runner, allowing him to extend plays or pick up first downs with his feet.

And he has two more seasons to gain experience and get even better. You simply won't find a better freshman quarterback than Lawrence, or a more deserving MVP winner in a national championship game. Monday night was only the beginning.