Clemson Wins 2019 CFP Championship: Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

For the second time in three years, Clemson has beaten Alabama to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

While there were plenty of new faces on this team, the celebration was just as big this time around after the 44-16 win Monday night.

The fans were especially excited both at the stadium and on campus:

Those on the field seemed more subdued than you would expect immediately after the game:

Christian Wilkins didn't hold back his emotions after getting some time to think about his career:

Of course, there were more smiles when the trophy came around:

Clelin Ferrell produced one of the more memorable moments of the night, channeling Suge Knight in a recruiting pitch:

Wilkins also had fun at his coach's expense, giving Dabo Swinney a wet-willy on national television:

It wasn't just current players who were excited about the win. Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was also on the field celebrating:

With the way the game went, the Tigers were able to celebrate throughout the game, including Swinney in the third quarter:

The team kept the pressure on throughout the second half and came away with a shocking blowout win over the No. 1 team in the country.

While Alabama has been the most dominant team in the sport over the past decade, Clemson has somehow figured out this squad:

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence especially turned heads during the game with 347 passing yards and three touchdowns, causing many to discuss his NFL prospects despite being two years away from eligibility:

With Lawrence and plenty of other talent set to return next season, this team could be celebrating again a year from now.