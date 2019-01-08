Clemson Wins 2019 CFP Championship: Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Clemson Wins 2019 CFP Championship: Celebration Highlights and Twitter ReactionJanuary 8, 2019
For the second time in three years, Clemson has beaten Alabama to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Clemson adds its 2nd title to the Dabo Era! #NationalChampionship https://t.co/ZRyw7DS5zZ
ESPN @espn
ALL IN! Clemson dominates Alabama to claim its 2nd #NationalChampionship in 3 years. https://t.co/IWuhx6WkXu
While there were plenty of new faces on this team, the celebration was just as big this time around after the 44-16 win Monday night.
The fans were especially excited both at the stadium and on campus:
The Checkdown @thecheckdown
Clemson fans react to winning the NATTY 🔥🔥🔥 @ClemsonFB #NationalChampionship https://t.co/CuuTe2gogr
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
That Natty feeling. Enjoy it, Clemson fans 🍾 (via @LouatTheState) https://t.co/zn14F9Whri
Those on the field seemed more subdued than you would expect immediately after the game:
Christian Wilkins didn't hold back his emotions after getting some time to think about his career:
ESPN @espn
Christian Wilkins was emotional after winning his second National Championship with Clemson 🙌 https://t.co/LPHYDU785H
Of course, there were more smiles when the trophy came around:
Levi's® Stadium @LevisStadium
Only confetti showers in the #BayArea tonight. Congrats @ClemsonFB! 🏆 @CFBPlayoff x @BayArea2019 https://t.co/W59YbAvmPQ
Clemson Football @ClemsonFB
Stuff dreams are made. #NationalChampionship | #ALLIN https://t.co/CEYsjXYQ46
Clelin Ferrell produced one of the more memorable moments of the night, channeling Suge Knight in a recruiting pitch:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
What better way to recruit for Clemson than during your #NationalChampionship speech 🏆😂 https://t.co/fjlozG1F3f
Wilkins also had fun at his coach's expense, giving Dabo Swinney a wet-willy on national television:
It wasn't just current players who were excited about the win. Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was also on the field celebrating:
With the way the game went, the Tigers were able to celebrate throughout the game, including Swinney in the third quarter:
The team kept the pressure on throughout the second half and came away with a shocking blowout win over the No. 1 team in the country.
While Alabama has been the most dominant team in the sport over the past decade, Clemson has somehow figured out this squad:
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence especially turned heads during the game with 347 passing yards and three touchdowns, causing many to discuss his NFL prospects despite being two years away from eligibility:
Gil Brandt @Gil_Brandt
Trevor Lawrence is the best true freshman QB I've ever seen. If I was running an NFL team, I'd be making trades for as many 2021 picks I could get my hands on.
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
It's a shame the system will now force Trevor Lawrence to play two more years of college football, risking his knees and shoulders for Clemson after already winning it a national championship.
With Lawrence and plenty of other talent set to return next season, this team could be celebrating again a year from now.
