Alabama vs. Clemson: Watch Fan Get Carried off by Police After Storming Field

Alabama vs. Clemson: Watch Fan Get Carried off by Police After Storming FieldJanuary 8, 2019
David J. Phillip/Associated Press
Fans running onto the field at sporting events isn't anything new, but a fan at Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship made an interesting exit.
A woman was carried off by four people, including police officers, without putting up much of a fight:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Fan gets removed by police after storming the field (via @MartySmithESPN) https://t.co/RZ4cLTdETG
The fan seemed to be simply enjoying the ride by the time she reached the sideline.
She was holding a banner in what was likely a planned protest during the first quarter of the game between Alabama and Clemson. It was unclear, however, what the sign said or the reason for the disruption.
