Alabama vs. Clemson: Watch Fan Get Carried off by Police After Storming Field

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2019

A fan is removed after running on the field during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game between Alabama and Clemson, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Fans running onto the field at sporting events isn't anything new, but a fan at Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship made an interesting exit.

A woman was carried off by four people, including police officers, without putting up much of a fight:

The fan seemed to be simply enjoying the ride by the time she reached the sideline.

She was holding a banner in what was likely a planned protest during the first quarter of the game between Alabama and Clemson. It was unclear, however, what the sign said or the reason for the disruption.

