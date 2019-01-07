Alabama vs. Clemson: Watch Fan Get Carried off by Police After Storming Field

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Fans running onto the field at sporting events isn't anything new, but a fan at Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship made an interesting exit.

A woman was carried off by four people, including police officers, without putting up much of a fight:

The fan seemed to be simply enjoying the ride by the time she reached the sideline.

She was holding a banner in what was likely a planned protest during the first quarter of the game between Alabama and Clemson. It was unclear, however, what the sign said or the reason for the disruption.