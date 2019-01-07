Kobe Bryant Tells Fan Critical of Lakers' Luke Walton on Twitter to 'Relax'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is doing what he can to ease the pressure on Lakers head coach Luke Walton.

Bryant responded to a fan on Twitter who was critical of Walton. The 18-time All-Star cited the team's injuries as one reason for Los Angeles dropping five of its last six games.

Bryant is exaggerating slightly when it comes to the volume of absences for the Lakers, but nobody disputes how much missing Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma and most importantly LeBron James is hurting L.A. The downturn coincides perfectly with James suffering a groin strain in a Christmas Day victory over the Golden State Warriors.

According to NBA.com, the Lakers have had a 3.2 net rating when James is on the court. That number falls to minus-3.7 when he goes to the bench.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, Bryant has already ruled out a possible comeback. Short of stepping back onto the court to help the team, the best thing Bryant can do is continue showing public support for Walton as the Lakers encounter a few hiccups in 2018-19.