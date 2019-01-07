Kobe Bryant Tells Fan Critical of Lakers' Luke Walton on Twitter to 'Relax'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Head Coach Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe Bryant greet after the jersey retirement ceremony on December 18, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is doing what he can to ease the pressure on Lakers head coach Luke Walton.

Bryant responded to a fan on Twitter who was critical of Walton. The 18-time All-Star cited the team's injuries as one reason for Los Angeles dropping five of its last six games.

Bryant is exaggerating slightly when it comes to the volume of absences for the Lakers, but nobody disputes how much missing Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma and most importantly LeBron James is hurting L.A. The downturn coincides perfectly with James suffering a groin strain in a Christmas Day victory over the Golden State Warriors.

According to NBA.com, the Lakers have had a 3.2 net rating when James is on the court. That number falls to minus-3.7 when he goes to the bench.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, Bryant has already ruled out a possible comeback. Short of stepping back onto the court to help the team, the best thing Bryant can do is continue showing public support for Walton as the Lakers encounter a few hiccups in 2018-19.

Related

    Walton: Lonzo, B.I. ‘Need More Passion’

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Walton: Lonzo, B.I. ‘Need More Passion’

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Raptors Get Big Win vs. Pacers Without Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Raptors Get Big Win vs. Pacers Without Kawhi

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Hoiberg Considered for T-Wolves HC, GM

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Hoiberg Considered for T-Wolves HC, GM

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Timberwolves Fire Thibs After 19-21 Start

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Timberwolves Fire Thibs After 19-21 Start

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report