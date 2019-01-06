Slow-Mo Video Appears to Show Cody Parkey's FG Was Tipped by Treyvon Hester

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) kicks and misses a field goal during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Chicago. The Eagles won 16-15. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks/Associated Press

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey might get some reprieve, as his game-ending missed field goal appeared to be tipped at the line.

Parkey had a chance to win the game for Chicago, but his 43-yard field-goal attempt hit the upright and the crossbar:

The Eagles survived for a 16-15 win to advance to the second round while Chicago's season came to an end.

While Parkey has received much of the blame, zoomed-in video footage appears to show Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester getting a hand on the ball:

Hester confirmed that he tipped the kick after the game, per Bo Wulf of The Athletic. Defensive end Chris Long also took to Twitter to note that the ball was tipped.

A hand on the ball could have redirected the attempt, causing it to go just wide of the target. This takes some of the blame away from Parkey, who has received harsh criticism following the loss.

It remains to be seen if the latest news will change any reaction from the disappointed fans.

