Nick Foles Earns $1 Million in Contract Bonuses After Eagles' Win vs. Bears

Nick Foles Earns $1 Million in Contract Bonuses After Eagles' Win vs. BearsJanuary 7, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles not only led his team to the second round of the playoffs with a 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but he also got a nice addition to his paycheck in the process.
Foles earned $1 million in bonuses through two different incentives in the game, as Jeff Darlington of ESPN broke down:
Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington
Nick Foles’ restructured contract this offseason pays him $500k for playing 33 percent of snaps in a playoff game — and another $500k for a win in that instance. And he’s walking around here all calm. I’d be spraying champagne from the 300 section of Soldier Field by now.
The quarterback played every offensive snap for the Eagles, including when he threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Golden Tate with 56 seconds remaining.
Foles' restructured contract is loaded with incentives that could've given him up to $14 million this season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The injury to Carson Wentz provided more opportunities to get more money, although he came a few snaps from gaining $1 million in the season finale.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 29-year-old needed to play 33 percent of the team's snaps this season to get a $1 million bonus, but he finished with 32 percent. He was at least able to add to his contract with his performance in the playoffs.
