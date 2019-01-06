Nick Foles Earns $1 Million in Contract Bonuses After Eagles' Win vs. Bears

David Banks/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles not only led his team to the second round of the playoffs with a 16-15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but he also got a nice addition to his paycheck in the process.

Foles earned $1 million in bonuses through two different incentives in the game, as Jeff Darlington of ESPN broke down:

The quarterback played every offensive snap for the Eagles, including when he threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Golden Tate with 56 seconds remaining.

Foles' restructured contract is loaded with incentives that could've given him up to $14 million this season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The injury to Carson Wentz provided more opportunities to get more money, although he came a few snaps from gaining $1 million in the season finale.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 29-year-old needed to play 33 percent of the team's snaps this season to get a $1 million bonus, but he finished with 32 percent. He was at least able to add to his contract with his performance in the playoffs.