Video: Cody Parkey's Potential Game-Winning FG Hits Upright, Crossbar

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 06: Cody Parkey #1 of the Chicago Bears kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears season ended in depressing fashion Sunday with a 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.

Cody Parkey had the chance to win the game for the Bears with a 43-yard field goal in the closing seconds, but his attempt hit the upright and then bounced off the crossbar toward the field of play:

Parkey had hit three field goals earlier in the night but couldn't make it with the game on the line.

The kicker finished 23-of-30 on field goals in the regular season while going 42-of-45 on extra points, with several of the missed attempts hitting the upright. His negative trend continued in the postseason.

Chicago will hope to build on its 12-4 record next season.

Related

    Miller's No. 1 QB Haskins Declares for Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Miller's No. 1 QB Haskins Declares for Draft

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Changes Parkey's Miss to a Blocked Kick

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    NFL Changes Parkey's Miss to a Blocked Kick

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Lay Off the Bears Kicker!

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lay Off the Bears Kicker!

    WSJ
    via WSJ

    Saints, Chiefs Favored in Newest Super Bowl Odds

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saints, Chiefs Favored in Newest Super Bowl Odds

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report