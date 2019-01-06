Video: Cody Parkey's Potential Game-Winning FG Hits Upright, Crossbar

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears season ended in depressing fashion Sunday with a 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.

Cody Parkey had the chance to win the game for the Bears with a 43-yard field goal in the closing seconds, but his attempt hit the upright and then bounced off the crossbar toward the field of play:

Parkey had hit three field goals earlier in the night but couldn't make it with the game on the line.

The kicker finished 23-of-30 on field goals in the regular season while going 42-of-45 on extra points, with several of the missed attempts hitting the upright. His negative trend continued in the postseason.

Chicago will hope to build on its 12-4 record next season.