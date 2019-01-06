UFC's Polyana Viana Punches, Chokes Man Who Attempted to Steal Her Phone

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 03: Polyana Viana of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 227 weigh-in inside the Orpheum Theater on August 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Polyana Viana taught a potential robber a painful lesson Saturday: Don't try to steal from a UFC fighter.

Viana recalled her Saturday evening to Fernanda Prates of MMAjunkie, noting a man attempted to steal her phone but was unsuccessful:

"When he saw I saw him, he sat next to me. He asked me the time, I said it, and I saw he wasn't going to leave. So I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist. And then he said, 'Give me the phone. Don't try to react, because I'm armed.' Then he put his hand over [a gun], but I realized it was too soft.

"He was really close to me. So I thought, 'If it's a gun, he won't have time to draw it.' So I stood up. I threw two punches and a kick. He fell, then I caught him in a rear-naked choke. Then I sat him down in the same place we were before and said, 'Now we'll wait for the police.'"

Viana said she later found out the man didn't have a gun but rather a cardboard cutout in the shape of one. She also revealed this incident in Rio de Janeiro wasn't the only time someone attempted to steal her phone—two men previously tried to do the same in her old home of Belem, Brazil.

The 26-year-old fighter sports a 1-1 record in UFC and 10-2 mark in mixed martial arts but hasn't fought since an August loss to JJ Aldrich at UFC 227.

Related

    Jon Jones to Fight Anthony Smith at UFC 235

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Jon Jones to Fight Anthony Smith at UFC 235

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    ONE Championship Bringing MMA to B/R Live

    MMA logo
    MMA

    ONE Championship Bringing MMA to B/R Live

    B/R Live Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Projecting Lesnar's 2019 in WWE and UFC 🔮

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Projecting Lesnar's 2019 in WWE and UFC 🔮

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Woodley to Fight Usman at UFC 235

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Report: Woodley to Fight Usman at UFC 235

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report