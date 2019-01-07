Alabama vs. Clemson: B/R's Expert Picks for the 2019 National Championship Game

1 of 7

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Matt Hayes (Twitter: @MattHayesCFB)

This is a tough question only because it depends on more than just which quarterback plays well. The question should be: which offensive line will protect well enough? In that sense, the answer is Tagovailoa.

Not by much, but Tagovailoa should get enough time to make some significant throws against a Clemson secondary that has had problems in coverage this season. The Tigers are solid at cornerback, but the Crimson Tide will win the matchups—with third, fourth and fifth receivers who will beat anything Clemson lines up against them.

David Kenyon (Twitter: @Kenyon19_BR)

Early cop-out response: Both will have tremendous games. Clemson's secondary is often outstanding but has encountered a couple of rough outings, and Tagovailoa is undeniably the best quarterback the Tigers have faced all season. As for Lawrence, he's that good. It takes a special player to succeed opposite an Alabama defense, and the maturity of his game will be on full display.

Adam Kramer (Twitter: @KegsnEggs)

I love this question. I love it because we might be watching the first overall draft picks in the 2020 and 2021 NFL drafts. Heck, there might be a 30 for 30 about this game someday.

But let's not get super weird just yet. I believe Tagovailoa will have the better overall game, largely because a) experience and b) he is surrounded by the better cast of players, though only slightly. I think both QBs should play well and help deliver a number of touchdowns. But Tagovailoa will be better.

Kerry Miller (Twitter: @kerrancejames)

As tempting as it is to go with c) Jalen Hurts, I'm going to say Tagovailoa wins this battle by a slim margin. It'll be a close contest because Clemson has held eight of its last 10 opponents without a single passing touchdown, while Alabama has allowed at least 300 yards and multiple touchdowns without any interceptions in each of its last two games. But Alabama will be more reliant on the pass than Clemson will, and Tagovailoa has been here before. Given how great he looked against Oklahoma, there's no need to worry about that ankle.

Brad Shepard (Twitter: @Brad_Shepard)

Lawrence is an emerging star, and the game is going to dictate that he throw the ball. But I just think Tua is the better quarterback at this stage of his career, and he has better players around him. That's not a knock on all the athletes Clemson has, either. But I'll give the slight nod to Alabama's signal-caller. I lean Tagovailoa because he doesn't make a lot of mistakes.

Ian Wharton (Twitter: @NFLFilmStudy)

I think both quarterbacks will have good games. Overall, I think Tagovailoa will have more on his plate against a strong Clemson defense than what Lawrence will be asked to do against an Alabama defense that seems vulnerable against the run. My prediction is Tagovailoa has the better volume stats, while Lawrence is more efficient.