Alabama LB Dylan Moses Says Weirdest 'Roll Tide' Came in a Bathroom

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2019

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses speaks during an NCAA college football news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Alabama plays Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl semifinal football game on Dec. 29. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

In addition to your team winning national championships seemingly every year, one of the best things about being an Alabama football fan is how easy it is to work the "Roll Tide" rallying cry into everyday situations.

For instance, Crimson Tide linebacker Dylan Moses shared Saturday during media day for the College Football Playoff National Championship the most unusual place a person has ever directed the two-word slogan at him.

"In the restroom—that was probably the weirdest place," Moses said, via Michelle R. Martinelli of For the Win. "Like, you're on the toilet, and the next thing you know, someone says, 'Roll Tide.' Like, what? ... I was washing my hands, and then someone from the stalls said, 'Roll Tide.'"

Moses added even though he "hurried out the restroom" after it happened, he made sure to say "Roll Tide" back to the person before departing.

As much credit as Nick Saban and his coaching staff get for recruiting star players to Alabama, it's important not to overlook the enticing power of being able to say "Roll Tide" at any moment to anyone in the area and knowing they will return the favor.

