Kliff Kingsbury Reportedly Blocked from Jets, Cardinals Interviews by USC

Cooper Neill/Associated Press

USC isn't keen on letting Kliff Kingsbury interview with NFL teams as a potential head coach one month after the school hired him to be its offensive coordinator.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, USC has denied the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets' requests to interview Kingsbury for their coaching vacancies.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted last month the NFL reminded teams about needing to request permission from college athletic directors to speak with coaches. An organization will be "subject to disciplinary action for conduct detrimental to the league" if it doesn't follow protocol.

After Texas Tech fired him in November, Kingsbury became one of the hottest coaching candidates on the market. USC signed him Dec. 5 to become the offensive coordinator on Clay Helton's staff.

Per Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, executives from two other NFL teams said Kingsbury is on their radar but isn't being pursued for an interview.

Kingsbury's offensive expertise would seem to make him a good NFL fit. He coached Patrick Mahomes from 2014 to 2016 at Texas Tech, and his teams averaged at least 30.5 points per game in each of his six seasons.