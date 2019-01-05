Antonio Brown Trade Rumors: Steelers to Consider Trade Offers for Disgruntled WR

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly "expected to consider trade requests" for superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown before the start of the NFL free-agent period March 13.

On Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Steelers haven't "closed the door on the thought of Brown playing for someone else" after he missed the team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals following a rumored dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Pittsburgh is thought to seek a "high pick" as part of any potential trade package, per Rapoport:

The 30-year-old Miami native is coming off another terrific season with 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and a league-leading 15 touchdowns.

It was a campaign that also featured off-field issues, though.

In September, Brown responded to a Twitter post by a former Steelers staffer questioning his value to the offense compared to Roethlisberger by stating, "Trade me let's find out."

He was the subject of two lawsuits in October related to an alleged April incident in which furniture was thrown from his 14th-floor apartment at a complex in Miami.

"It has now been made public that two lawsuits containing false claims have been filed against me," Brown told reporters. "The facts will soon come out that prove my innocence. My focus will remain on football and I will not let the cases serve as a distraction."

His contract could pose a hurdle in trade discussions.

He's scheduled to count $22.2 million against the salary cap in 2019, and a deal before free agency would only secure $1.0 million for Pittsburgh in cap savings, per Spotrac. His dead cap figure would drop from $21.1 million to $12 million if the trade happens after June 1.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin refused to rule out a Brown trade during his season-ending press conference Wednesday, replying "certainly" when asked whether Brown's "antics could outweigh his production."

"I'm not speculating on what life is going to be like going forward," he told reporters. "What I am going to do is address the circumstances and then move on from there."

Tomlin said Brown has not requested a trade out of Pittsburgh, however.