Von Miller's Mom Gloria Rips John Elway, Says Trading Her Son 'Isn't the Answer'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 09: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)
Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Von Miller's mom doesn't care for the job John Elway is doing as general manager of the Denver Broncos

After Elway brought up the possibility of trading his star linebacker, Gloria Miller responded on Instagram by calling Elway "the problem" in Denver and said that dealing her son "isn't the answer."

Per Mike Klis of 9News.com, Elway's actual quote didn't say he was actively going to shop Miller this offseason. 

“I think we’re going to visit all that," he said. "I think we have to look all the possibilities and get an evaluation of that. One thing that has to happen is we have to play better."

Miller's dad, Von Miller Sr., said his wife's reaction was "a mom protecting her babies."

Even though the Broncos finished 6-10 in 2018, Miller was one of the few bright spots. The seven-time Pro Bowler recorded 14.5 sacks, the second-highest total in eight seasons. 

If Elway forgets how good his star defender is, Gloria Miller's social media is readily available to remind him. 

