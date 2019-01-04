Tua Tagovailoa to Bring over 400 Family Members to CFP Title Game vs. Clemson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to have over 400 family members in attendance for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers on Monday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

On Friday, Joseph Goodman of AL.com reported a family source said the current ticket count among the Tagovailoa clan is 405 and noted that's "expected to grow."

Playing the game in California presents an opportunity for many of the 20-year-old superstar sophomore's family members to make the trip from his native Hawaii, while there are many others living throughout the Western portion of the United States.

Derek Fa'avi, an uncle of Tagovailoa and assistant coach for the Division II Adams State Grizzlies, told Goodman it's actually quite a small gathering despite a total in the hundreds.

"Just physically us being there is the biggest thing, the show of support," he said. "I'm really excited to see all of our family. It's going to feel like a little family reunion."

In December, Tagovailoa credited his upbringing in the Aloha State for his success, which includes finishing second in 2018 Heisman Trophy voting, per Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser.

"All I can say is I'm definitely reaping what I've been sowing since I was little," he said.

Now many of the people who helped in that process will get a chance to see him attempt to lead the Tide to their sixth national title since 2009.