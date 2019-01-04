Tua Tagovailoa Denies Bringing 400 Family Members to CFP Title Game vs. Clemson

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa denied reports that he was bringing over 400 family members to the College Football Playoff National Championship against the Clemson Tigers on Monday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. 

On Saturday, Tagovailoa told reporters he wasn't bringing that many people, noting he doesn't even know 400 family members. 

On Friday, Joseph Goodman of AL.com reported a family source said the current ticket count among the Tagovailoa clan is 405 and added that's "expected to grow."

Playing the game in California presented an opportunity for many of the 20-year-old superstar sophomore's family members to make the trip from his native Hawaii, while Goodman reported there are many others living throughout the Western portion of the United States.

Derek Fa'avi, an uncle of Tagovailoa and assistant coach for the Division II Adams State Grizzlies, told Goodman he was looking forward to watching the game among family.

"Just physically us being there is the biggest thing, the show of support," he said. "I'm really excited to see all of our family. It's going to feel like a little family reunion."

In December, Tagovailoa credited his upbringing in the Aloha State for his success, which includes finishing second in 2018 Heisman Trophy voting, per Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser.

"All I can say is I'm definitely reaping what I've been sowing since I was little," he said.

Many of the people who helped in that process will likely watch him attempt to lead the Tide to their sixth national title since 2009, but initial reports of the numbers attending the game in person appear to have been wide of the mark.

Related

    Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes After HS All-American Games

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes After HS All-American Games

    Tyler Brooke
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert Predictions for the 2019 National Championship 🔮

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Expert Predictions for the 2019 National Championship 🔮

    Bleacher Report College Football Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Cheap National Title Ticket Prices Aren’t About Game Quality

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Cheap National Title Ticket Prices Aren’t About Game Quality

    SBNation.com
    via SBNation.com

    Inside the Clemson Truck Drivers' 7,500-Mile CFP Haul

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Inside the Clemson Truck Drivers' 7,500-Mile CFP Haul

    SI.com
    via SI.com