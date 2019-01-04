Bill Walton Suggests UCLA Should Look to Barack Obama as Next Basketball Coach

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 4, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 05: Retired basketball player and television sportscaster, Bill Walton during the first half of the college basketball game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Texas A&M Aggies at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 5, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

UCLA fired men's basketball head coach Steve Alford on Monday after a 7-6 start.

On Thursday, UCLA hosted Stanford in its Pac-12 opener, and Dave Pasch and Bill Walton of ESPN had the call. Pasch asked Walton, a former UCLA star with two NCAA championships, who he thought the next Bruins coach should be.

Walton offered the following response:

Former United States President Barack Obama is an ardent basketball fan who plays pickup hoops. He filled out men's and women's Division I NCAA tournament brackets on ESPN in the Oval Office.

Obama's brother-in-law, Craig Robinson, was also the head coach at Brown and Oregon State for eight seasons. He is now the New York Knicks' vice president of player development and G League operations.

Obama does have eight years of experience as the 44th President of the United States, but basketball coaches have a better shot despite Walton's wishes.

Walton isn't immune to making off-the-beaten-path comments, as noted by Charles Curtis of For the Win and Colin Warren-Hicks of the Herald-Sun.

His remark Thursday was no exception, but at least Walton makes the broadcasts entertaining.

