Stephen Curry's Moon Landing Shoes to Be Auctioned off to Benefit STEM Programs

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2019

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is turning a conspiracy theory into a good cause.

The two-time MVP turned heads when he said he didn’t believe man had landed on the moon while appearing on Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore's Winging It podcast, although he told Nick Friedell of ESPN.com he was "one thousand percent" joking and would "educate myself firsthand on everything that NASA has done and shine a light on their tremendous work over the years" when the agency offered him a tour.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN.com, Curry will wear a NASA-themed pair of Curry 6 shoes during Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets that feature a moon-like graphic, the NASA logo and the stars and stripes of the American flag.

DePaula noted Curry will then sign the shoes and auction them off with the proceeds going to STEM education programs to help students learn about science, technology, math and engineering.

