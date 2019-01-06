Burning Questions Ahead of the 2019 CFB National Championship Game

0 of 8

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Although the 2019 College Football Playoff didn't feature overly competitive games in the semifinal round, the four-team setup produced the matchup that seemed likeliest from the start of the season. For the fourth consecutive year, Alabama and Clemson will square off in the playoff. It's the third time in those four years that everything is on the line in the national championship game.

While some may be less enthused because the schools are the same, both programs look dramatically different than last year's version. Despite the attrition at both Alabama and Clemson, Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney have continued to reload with future NFLers across the board and maintained elite status.

Their two previous championship battles were epic displays of playmaking and high-level football, and there's no reason to expect anything less this go-around. This will be the tiebreaker in the championship battle between the two schools. The Crimson Tide won their first matchup 45-40 in 2016, while the Tigers rallied to win 35-31 in 2017.

We have eight burning questions to consider when it comes to which team will prevail and take home the hardware. Whichever team provides answers for these key areas should expect to win.