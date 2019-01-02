Video: North Central's Blaise Meredith Hits Head on Backboard During Epic Block

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

SYRACUSE, NY - DECEMBER 08: A Nike basketball bounces near the rim during the game between the Syracuse Orange and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Carrier Dome on December 8, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeats Georgetown 72-71. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Coaches always say use your head.

I just...don't think they meant it this way.

North Central's Blaise Meredith took a big bite out of a backboard while blocking a shot in Wednesday's game against Augustana College.

First of all, impressive hops. 

Second of all, yikes

That young man better hope he has good dental insurance or some strong facial bone genes. 

The sequence of events necessary for all of that to happen is just incredibly bad luck.

First, Meredith has to jump at the right time to almost land at the opponent's shoulder. Second, the opponent has to be going with enough momentum toward the rim to carry his face into the backboard. It was like the world's worst aerial piggyback ride.

Meredith's highlight unfortunately came in a losing effort, as North Central lost 76-59. 

(And, guys, don't worry. He was checked out and is fine. This laugh can be guilt-free.)

Related

    KU Needs Consistency Out of Grimes to Realize Full Potential

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    KU Needs Consistency Out of Grimes to Realize Full Potential

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Duke Remains Heavy Title Favorite

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Duke Remains Heavy Title Favorite

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonzo Endorses Earl Watson for UCLA Job

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Lonzo Endorses Earl Watson for UCLA Job

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Toughest Tests for CBB's 4 Unbeaten Teams

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Toughest Tests for CBB's 4 Unbeaten Teams

    NCAA.com
    via NCAA.com