Video: North Central's Blaise Meredith Hits Head on Backboard During Epic Block

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 3, 2019

SYRACUSE, NY - DECEMBER 08: A Nike basketball bounces near the rim during the game between the Syracuse Orange and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Carrier Dome on December 8, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeats Georgetown 72-71. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Coaches always say use your head.

I just...don't think they meant it this way.

North Central's Blaise Meredith took a big bite out of a backboard while blocking a shot in Wednesday's game against Augustana College.

First of all, impressive hops. 

Second of all, yikes

That young man better hope he has good dental insurance or some strong facial bone genes. 

The sequence of events necessary for all of that to happen is just incredibly bad luck.

First, Meredith has to jump at the right time to almost land at the opponent's shoulder. Second, the opponent has to be going with enough momentum toward the rim to carry his face into the backboard. It was like the world's worst aerial piggyback ride.

Meredith's highlight unfortunately came in a losing effort, as North Central lost 76-59. 

(And, guys, don't worry. He was checked out and is fine. This laugh can be guilt-free.)

Related

    Report: UCLA Targeting Pitino. Comment Your Thoughts Below🗣️

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Report: UCLA Targeting Pitino. Comment Your Thoughts Below🗣️

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    1st March Madness Bracket of 2019 🔮

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    1st March Madness Bracket of 2019 🔮

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Bol Bol (Foot) Done for Season

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Bol Bol (Foot) Done for Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Scout: He Could Be the Next Porzingis or Get You Fired

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Scout: He Could Be the Next Porzingis or Get You Fired

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report