Bettor Wins $100,000 After Placing $5 on 15-Leg Parlay Bet

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The legalization of sports betting in West Virginia has already paid massive dividends for one bettor, who took home $100,000 on a $5, 15-leg parlay bet.

Darren Rovell of the Action Network provided a look at the winning ticket Wednesday:

West Virginia is one of seven states to join Nevada in offering sports gambling since the United States Supreme Court voted in May to strike down a 1992 federal law that prohibited the practice.

The Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Racetrack became the first location in West Virginia to accept sports wagers in late August, and the state made an estimated $200,000 in its first full month of taking bets on athletic events, per Jeff Jenkins of Metro News.

West Virginia's potential profits in December took a late hit with the bettor's six-figure payday for his success during Week 17 of the NFL season, though.