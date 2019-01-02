Sam Ehlinger: Texas Is 'Back' After Win over Georgia in 2019 Sugar Bowl

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger made a major proclamation Tuesday after upsetting Georgia 28-21 in the Sugar Bowl.

According to ESPN.com's Sam Khan Jr., after being named Sugar Bowl MVP, Ehlinger was asked about the importance of the win. In response, he exclaimed, "Longhorn Nation—we're baaaaaaaaack!"

The No. 15 Longhorns beat a No. 5 Georgia team that many felt deserved a spot in the College Football Playoff despite suffering two losses.

Georgia dropped to 11-3 on the season with Tuesday's defeat, while Texas improved to 10-4.

The win was a significant one for Texas since it hadn't won 10 or more games in a season since 2009.

Ehlinger was the driving force behind the victory, as he threw for 169 yards and added 64 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

When asked if Texas is indeed "back," Longhorns head coach Tom Herman wasn't quite as emphatic as his quarterback, but he was hopeful nonetheless: "I'll never know what that means, 'Is Texas back?' It could mean a lot of different things. And so I'll never comment on that. I know we're headed in the right direction. I don't ever want to give any kind of finality to where we're at because we are always making progress."

Big things were expected out of the Longhorns when Herman made the leap from Houston, and after going 7-6 in his first campaign with the program, he has Texas back in the national conversation with a Big 12 Championship Game appearance and a Sugar Bowl victory.

Given the fact that Ehlinger and several other key players are set to return in 2019, and Oklahoma could be in for some regression without quarterback Kyler Murray, Texas may finally find itself in the College Football Playoff mix next season as well.