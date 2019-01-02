Alabama vs. Clemson: Underrated Prospects in CFP Championship 2019

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Alabama and Clemson each have rosters filled with star players, but there will be others who could make a big impact in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

Both schools have talented young quarterbacks—Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) and Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)—as well as multiple strong prospects in the 2019 NFL draft class.

With rosters so deep, it could be lesser-known players that make the difference and decide whether the Crimson Tide or Tigers win the national title.

Below is a look at several underrated prospects from Alabama and Clemson who could make a big impact in the CFP National Championship.

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Deionte Thompson is the Alabama safety who will be selected early in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the Crimson Tide also have another talented safety in their secondary.

McKinney ranks fourth on Alabama's defense with 66 tackles while also totaling three sacks and two interceptions so far this season.

The sophomore defensive back had a strong showing during the Tide's Orange Bowl victory over Oklahoma, as he had five tackles and four pass breakups.

“He has grown a lot," Thompson said of McKinney, according to Touchdown Alabama. "He has become more physical, more aggressive and he knows what’s going on. He has a feel for the game and he is playing fast."



Alabama has many talented defensive players, but another impressive showing from McKinney could make the difference in its matchup with Clemson.

Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The Tigers have a stacked defensive line with four All-ACC standouts as starters.

Much of the talk surrounding Clemson's line lately has been about Dexter Lawrence, who missed the Cotton Bowl due to a failed drug test and could be sitting out the CFP National Championship as well.

Luckily for the Tigers, they have other top pass rushers to help fill the void. That includes Bryant, a senior end who has contributed to Clemson all four of his years at school.

This season, Bryant has 42 tackles and ranks second on the Tigers with 8.5 sacks, trailing only fellow defensive end Clelin Ferrell (11.5).

Ferrell has gotten a lot of attention as a future top NFL draft pick, which can overshadow others on Clemson's defensive line at times. But Bryant also has a bright future ahead of him, and he could play a key role for the Tigers against Alabama.

"All I can do is do what I can do, put the work in each day and prepare to play my best game," Bryant said, according to 247sports.com. "All year I felt like I've done that. I feel like I've played better than I have last year. That's really all the vindication that I needed is just to see my progression from last year until now."

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With five players that have more than 600 receiving yards this season, the Crimson Tide have plenty of weapons for Tagovailoa to target on a consistent basis.

Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle rank first and second among Alabama players in receiving yards, but Ruggs has also been a standout for the Tide this season.

Ruggs has 45 receptions for 738 yards and 11 touchdowns, which ranks second on the team. The sophomore only had three catches for 14 yards against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl, but he also had a touchdown grab.

Alabama has a lot of playmakers who Clemson will have to try to shut down. That could lead to more opportunities for Ruggs, and perhaps he will capitalize with some big plays.

Ruggs should continue to improve as he gets more experience. And a strong showing in the CFP National Championship may give Ruggs more national attention.