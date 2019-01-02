College Football Championship 2019: Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Projected Winner

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

As Alabama and Clemson rolled through unbeaten regular seasons, it became quite apparent that the Crimson Tide and Tigers were the two best college football teams in the country.

Now the two schools will face off in the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight season—playing for the national championship for the third time in that span—on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Alabama has won two of its previous three games against Clemson, including last season's Sugar Bowl.

Below are updated odds and information for the CFP National Championship, as well as predictions for the big game.

College Football Playoff National Championship Info

Date: Monday, Jan. 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Odds (via OddsShark): Alabama -6; Over/Under: 59.5

Battle of Elite Young Quarterbacks

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Both teams have offenses led by talented young quarterbacks.

Sophomore Tua Tagovailoa has thrived during his first season as Alabama's starter. During the Crimson Tide's 14-0 start, he has passed for 3,671 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Tagovailoa completed 24 of his 27 pass attempts during Alabama's Orange Bowl win over Oklahoma, throwing for 318 yards and four touchdowns.

On the other side, true freshman Trevor Lawrence has also led Clemson to an unbeaten season thus far. He has passed for 2,933 yards, 27 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Lawrence, who became the Tigers starter for their fifth game of the season against Syracuse on Sept. 29, is 10-0 as a starter this season.

Tagovailoa and Lawrence each had strong showings in the CFP semifinals, and the CFP National Championship should feature more excellence from both young quarterbacks.

The winner of the game could be decided by which quarterback performs the best on this stage. Tagovailoa has more experience, as he led Alabama to a comeback overtime win over Georgia in last season's CFP National Championship.

Both Defenses Possess Big-Play Potential

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Another thing that Alabama and Clemson have in common is that each team has a strong defense with a slew of future NFL players.

The Tigers, who are allowing 13.7 points and 277 yards per game, displayed their defensive strength by allowing only three points in their Cotton Bowl win over Notre Dame. They have had particular success against the run, allowing only 92.9 rushing yards per game.

However, Clemson may be without starting defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who failed a drug test and was suspended for the Cotton Bowl. It's unknown if the Tigers will appeal the suspension, which could potentially allow Lawrence to play.

The Crimson Tide also have strong defensive numbers—14.8 points and 295 yards allowed per game—and they will have their top defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams, who is projected by many to be one of the top picks in the 2019 NFL Draft.

While both teams have elite defenses, each will also have a challenge facing the opposing school's offense. But with so many defensive playmakers on both sides, it's also possible that a big play could lead to points for either team.

Prediction

Alabama 34, Clemson 28

The Crimson Tide will win back-to-back national titles by holding off a late push from the Tigers.

Alabama's offense has been quite impressive this season, and Tagovailoa will help the Tide build a sizable lead early in the second half. Although Clemson will make things interesting late, Alabama's experienced defense will come up with a big stop to seal the victory for the Crimson Tide.