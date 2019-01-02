Under Armour All-America Game 2019: Date, Time TV Schedule, Rosters and More

Associated Press

The Under Armour All-America Game is serious for all college football coaches who have turned the page on the 2018 season and are ready to move on to 2019 and the years that follow.

It's always recruiting season in college football, and finding the most talented players and signing them is often the lifeblood of any top program.

Leading programs such as Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Georgia and Michigan have to do a lot of coaching and development with the players they bring in, but it's best to have the most talented ones to begin the process of development and improvement.

Many of the top high-school players in the country will compete in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida. The game is scheduled for Thursday and will be broadcast by ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET.

The young stars in the game are divided into two teams coached by Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and NFL Network analyst and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci.

The rosters for both teams can be found here, and we offer a further look at some of the top players.

Players to watch

OLB Owen Pappoe, Loganville, Georgia

Owen Pappoe is rated as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the country by ESPN.com, and he has signed his letter of intent to play college football at Auburn.

In addition to putting his name on a contract with the Tigers, he was recruited by nearly all the top programs, including Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Florida, and Michigan.

The 6'1", 209-pound Pappoe is an aggressive tackler who can go sideline to sideline to make plays, and that's largely the result of his 4.47 speed in the 40 and his excellent football instincts.

In addition to showing his tremendous skill level, the belief is if he can add significant weight and strength, he could become one of the sport's dominant players.

S Lewis Cine, Cedar Hill, Texas

Lewis Cine is ranked third among safeties in the nation, and he has signed to play his college football at Georgia.

The 6'2", 181-pound star was also recruited by Alabama, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin before he decided to go with the Bulldogs.

Cine has the kind of size that coaches like at this vital position, and he backs that up with game-changing hitting ability. Opposing receivers who venture into his area of the field are likely to think twice before they do it a second time because he is such an explosive tackler.

Cine is good in his pass coverage, but that's where he needs the most work. If opposing offensive lines can provide the quarterback with solid protection, he can have trouble staying with receivers who can put together double moves. If he improves in that area, he will have a tremendous impact during his career at Georgia.

RB Noah Cain, Bradenton, Florida

Cain has decided to play his college football at Penn State, and he hopes he can follow in the footsteps of former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley was the best running back in the nation in 2017, and the New York Giants made him the No. 2 pick overall in 2018. He enjoyed a brilliant rookie season in the NFL.

Cain is the fourth-ranked running back in the nation, and the 5'11", 209-pound star was also recruited by Auburn, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Miami, and Michigan.

The running back has good but not great speed, and he makes up for that minor deficiency with excellent power that allows him to take on the tackler and knock him backwards.

Cain has tremendous form in addition to his shocking strength, and he should have the ability to wear down defenses at the college level.