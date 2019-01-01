NFL Head Coach Rumors: Buccaneers to Interview Patriots DC Brian Flores

Rob Goldberg
January 1, 2019

New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the latest team to show interest in New England Patriots assistant coach Brian Flores.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Flores will interview with the Bucs this weekend in addition to the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots have a first-round bye after winning the AFC East, providing the coach with an opportunity to visit with other teams before focusing on the playoff run.

The Denver Broncos have also requested an interview with Flores, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 37-year-old has been the de facto defensive coordinator for the Patriots this season, although he is officially listed as the team's linebackers coach. He took over play-calling duties this season after Matt Patricia left to become head coach of the Detroit Lions, although head coach Bill Belichick also plays a significant role in charge of the defense.

Still, Flores has extensive experience within this system after 11 years in New England. He has been in charge of the linebackers for the past three years after spending time as the safeties coach as well as in the front office.

In this time, he has been a part of multiple Super Bowl-winning teams plus a stretch of 10 straight division titles.

This season, the Patriots defense finished the year ranked seventh in the NFL in points allowed.

If he ends up in Tampa Bay, he will take over a team that gave up 29 points per game this season, second-worst in the NFL. With questions at quarterback as well following another inconsistent season from Jameis Winston, whoever takes over for Dirk Koetter will have their work cut out for them.

