Kentucky Holds Off Trace McSorley, Penn State to Win 2019 Citrus Bowl

Kentucky's last 10-win season was in 1977. The last time the Wildcats finished in the Top 25 was 1984. Their last bowl victory was nearly a decade ago.

Kentucky pulled off all three feats in one fell swoop Tuesday.

Benny Snell Jr. rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, and the Wildcats defense shut down Penn State's offense for three quarters on their way to a 27-24 win in the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

Trace McSorley, playing through what was originally labeled a broken foot, nearly led a Penn State comeback. He threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns and added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Penn State scored on its final three possessions before a fumble ended the game, but James Franklin's decision to kick a 32-yard field goal with 4:12 remaining proved costly.



