NFL Black Monday: Full List of Firings After End of 2018-19 Regular Season

Black Monday hit the NFL hard this year.

The 2018 regular season came to an end Sunday, and teams wasted little time moving on from their coaches with a laundry list of firings. The Arizona Cardinals fired Steve Wilks, the Denver Broncos fired Vance Joseph, the Miami Dolphins fired Adam Gase, and the Cincinnati Bengals fired Marvin Lewis.

These moves came after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired Dirk Koetter and the New York Jets fired Todd Bowles on Sunday. There are also openings with the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns after they fired Mike McCarthy and Hue Jackson, respectively, earlier in the season.

While all the moves were notable, Cincinnati's decision to fire Lewis after 16 years at the helm stood out given the length of his tenure.

The Bengals failed to win a playoff game during Lewis' time on the sidelines, finishing an abysmal 0-7 in the postseason despite four AFC North crowns and three additional wild-card berths. He went 131-122-3 with Cincinnati but missed the playoffs with losing records in each of the last three seasons.

Wilks found himself on the opposite end of the spectrum, as Arizona fired him following a mere one season at the position. The Cardinals went 3-13 and failed to compete in the NFC West with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen under center for much of the year.

Joseph and Gase weren't given extensive time to build winners, either, as they were fired following two and three years at their respective positions. Joseph was just 11-21 and missed the playoffs both times, while Gase led the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first year before missing the postseason the past two seasons.

The list of firings means one-quarter of the league will be looking for a head coach heading into the offseason. Recent hires such as Sean McVay and Matt Nagy wasted little time making a splash with the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears, providing a glimmer of hope for the fanbases of teams in the coaching market after lackluster 2018 campaigns.