Sugar Bowl 2019: Georgia vs. Texas TV Schedule, Time and Odds

John Amis/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs have an opportunity to make a statement to the rest of the college football universe that they deserved to be in the College Football Playoff in Tuesday's Sugar Bowl.

Georgia was left out of the top four following its loss in the SEC Championship to Alabama, and its players were more than vocal about the program's playoff qualifications during the pair of lopsided semifinals Saturday, as The Athletic's Seth Emerson pointed out.

Standing in the way of Kirby Smart's team is Texas, who landed a berth in the New Year's Day game despite falling to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship.

Tom Herman has the Longhorns on the verge of winning 10 games for the first time since 2009, but it won't be easy as they enter as one of the biggest underdogs of bowl season.

Sugar Bowl Information

Date: Tuesday, January 1

Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Odds (via OddsShark): Georgia -13; Over/Under: 58

Preview

Neither team lacks motivation entering the final bowl game before the National Championship.

Some of the Georgia players feel slighted about their New Year's Six placement, and the only way to prove the committee was wrong is to dominate Texas.

The Bulldogs are more than capable of controlling the line of scrimmage through running backs D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield.

Swift led the team with 1,037 yards, while Holyfield is close behind him with 956 yards, and if you thought those numbers were close, the duo was separated by eight carries.

John Bazemore/Associated Press

If Georgia tramples through the interior, it could run the table and leave the Longhorns disappointed going into the offseason.

In five of its last six contests, Georgia received at least one triple-digit rushing contribution, and even against Alabama in the SEC Championship, Swift managed 75 yards.

If Georgia's rushing attack is firing on all cylinders, quarterback Jake Fromm should have an easy night in the pocket.

Rarely has Fromm overwhelmed an opposing defense, but he's been consistent for a Georgia team that makes few mistakes.

Since the start of November, Fromm has thrown 11 touchdowns and been picked off on one occasion, but during that stretch, he's only eclipsed 200 yards once.

When he does air the ball out, Fromm has a plethora of targets at his disposal, including wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley and tight end Isaac Nauta.

Oh, and Georgia is pretty good in the kicking game if Texas' defense is able to halt it from breaking into the end zone.

Junior Rodrigo Blankenship, he of rec specs and Twitter fame, is 7-for-9 between 40 and 49 yards and hit his only 50+ yard field-goal attempt this season.

Georgia's defense is littered with talent as well, but it will be without its top player in corner Deandre Baker, who is skipping the game to prepare for the NFL draft.

Baker's absence is a blessing for the Texas offense, as wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey has a bit of an easier assignment with Baker not sticking to him on every play.

Humphrey, who leads the Longhorns with 1,109 receiving yards, is due for a massive output after totaling 162 yards in his last three games.

While Humphrey's name is the first on the marquee when you talk about the Texas receivers, he's far from the only player quarterback Sam Ehlinger can trust.

Cooper Neill/Associated Press

Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay will test Georgia's weakened secondary, while running backs Keaontay Ingram and Tre Watson are capable of leaking out of the backfield to provide an extra target for Ehlinger.

Texas isn't known for its running game, but it needs to avoid being a one-dimensional team for four quarters.

If Georgia's 25th-best passing defense that's conceded 13 touchdowns in 13 games finds success without Baker, the Longhorns must adjust their game plan to provide more balance through their running backs.

However, that task might prove to be difficult since the Longhorns have had a single 100-yard rushing performance, which came from Ingram in the October 13 win over Baylor.

At some point, Texas needs a momentum-changing play to keep Georgia from steamrolling through New Orleans.

That's where freshman defensive back Caden Sterns becomes important, as he enters the Sugar Bowl with four interceptions.

If Sterns, or one of his secondary mates, forces Fromm into a rare interception, Texas can keep itself in the game, or possibly move ahead, with short field position and put Georgia under duress.

Prediction

Georgia 35, Texas 27

Texas will find a way to remain in the contest, which makes a bet on the Longhorns to cover a solid wager.

Herman's team has enough firepower in the passing game to put up points, but its defense won't be able to keep up with Georgia's athletes for 60 minutes.

At some point, Swift and Holyfield create separation off a defensive stop to take the lead and allow the Bulldogs to end the campaign with 12 victories.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90