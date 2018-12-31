2019 NFL Mock Draft: Post Week 17 Breakdown for First-Round Prospects

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are now on the clock.

Let's hope Nick Bosa digs desert climates.

Arizona's 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday gave the Cardinals the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. While Bosa has spent most of this season atop the prospect rankings, the Cardinals can now decide whether he's worth the selection or if it would be better spent on a different prospect or in a trade for additional assets.

The San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers round out the top five.

With the top 20 selections now set in stone, let's run through an updated mock draft and take a closer look at three of our projected first-rounders.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

8. Detroit Lions: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

9. Denver Broncos: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

10. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

13. Miami Dolphins: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

14. Atlanta Falcons: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

16. Carolina Panthers: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

17. Cleveland Browns: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

18. Minnesota Vikings: Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

22. Indianapolis Colts: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

23. Seattle Seahawks: Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida

24. Baltimore Ravens: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

25. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

26. Houston Texans: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Devin Bush, OLB, Michigan

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

29. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

30. Los Angeles Rams: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

The top overall recruit in 2016 didn't quite set the world on fire over three years in Ann Arbor, but he's intriguing enough to hear his name called early in the opening round. He combines outstanding size with explosive athleticism, and his talents should translate to any NFL scheme.

"If I had to pick one of the top guys to be better in the pros than he was in college, Gary would be my guy," an NFL general manager told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Gary, by the way, didn't disappoint at Michigan. Limited to nine games by injury as a junior, he still tallied 38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The season prior, he totaled 58 tackles with 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Want a lockdown corner with long arms, elite quickness and smooth athleticism? The 6'3" Williams is your guy.

"Williams can bait quarterbacks into mistakes, and then he has the closing speed to take advantage; he had two interceptions and nine passes broken up this season for the Tigers," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote. "He looks like a play-right-away type when he gets to the next level."

Williams played 24 games at LSU and left with eight interceptions. He also contributed 71 total tackles, 19 pass breakups and 1.5 tackles for loss.

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

Harry won't be a top-10 pick on every mock you'll find, but it's easy to envision a receiver-hungry team falling in love with his size (6'4"), speed, ball skills and film. He may not have elite burst, but there aren't many with his physical tools and ability to make plays after the catch.

"He's one of those guys who you have to find ways to get him the ball," Arizona State coach Herm Edwards told ESPN's Edward Aschoff. "In the big moments, he came up with big plays. You need a play and he makes one that ignites the team."

Harry made a lot of plays over his three seasons with the Sun Devils. He caught 213 passes for 2,889 yards—clearing the 1,000-yard mark both this year and last—and 22 touchdowns. He also added 23 rushing attempts for 144 yards and three more scores. Overall, his average play from scrimmage was a 12.9 yard gain, and he scored on more than 10 percent of his touches.