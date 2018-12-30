Nick Foles Missed Out on $1 Million Bonus After Suffering Injury vs. Redskins

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the playoffs after their 24-0 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday, but the moment is bittersweet for quarterback Nick Foles.

Foles was injured in the fourth quarter of the game with what ESPN's Adam Schefter called bruised ribs afterward. While he is expected to be all right, he did not return, as Nate Sudfeld played the final two drives.

This missed time cost the quarterback $1 million, as Schefter explained:

Foles led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last year but willingly returned to a backup role this season when Carson Wentz recovered from a torn ACL. He did rework his contract in April, however, agreeing to a $4 million base salary and up to $14 million in incentives.

With Wentz once again suffering what appears to be a season-ending injury, Foles made five starts this season to put him within reach of the playing-time bonus. Unfortunately, he fell just short and will miss out on a windfall of cash.