College Football Playoff 2019: Alabama vs. Clemson Championship Game Odds, Info

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

For the fourth straight year, Alabama and Clemson will be facing off in the College Football Playoff. And for the third time during that span, the Crimson Tide and Tigers will be battling for the national championship.

Alabama and Clemson won their CFP semifinal matchups Saturday, setting up a rematch of the title game from the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

After the Crimson Tide won the national title to end the 2015 season, the Tigers got revenge and won the title the following year. Alabama bounced back last season when it beat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl to advance to the CFP National Championship Game. Then, the Tide beat Georgia to win their second national title in three seasons.

These two teams have a lot of recent history, and the two matchups between the schools in the CFP National Championship Game have been exciting. So there is potential for the national title to be a thriller.

CFP National Championship Game Information

Date: Monday, Jan. 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Odds (via OddsShark): Alabama -6.5

Preview

Both teams handily won their CFP semifinal matchups to reach this point.

First, Clemson beat Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl to return to the CFP National Championship Game after losing a semifinal matchup the year before.

Tigers freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns, overcoming a slow start to lead Clemson to victory. It was Lawrence's 10th win as a starter this season, breaking the school record for a freshman quarterback.

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

"He’s just so poised. He just sees it. And he’s got a gift of an arm," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said after the win, according to The State. "But I just love his humility and how consistent he is with his preparation, day in and day out. Easy, easy guy to coach. Easy guy to get behind and support. His teammates love him."

Swinney has built Clemson into a national powerhouse since he took over the program in 2008. The Tigers have notched double-digit wins every season since 2011, and they're 7-2 in bowl games since 2012.

Alabama has experienced a similar level of success during that span, and the two schools have played competitive games over the past several years. The Crimson Tide won the national championship with a 45-40 victory at the end of the 2015 season. The Tigers won it the following year with a 35-31 victory over the Tide.

Alabama leads the all-time series against Clemson 14-4, and the Crimson Tide have won 14 of the last 15 meetings between the two schools.

The Tide advanced to this season's CFP National Championship Game with a 45-34 win over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. Alabama scored three straight touchdowns to build a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and then held on to take down the Sooners.

Prediction

Alabama 34, Clemson 28

Much like other recent meetings between the two schools, this will be a close game that comes down to the final minutes.

However, Alabama's offense is better than past seasons, and Tua Tagovailoa will lead the Crimson Tide to back-to-back national titles.