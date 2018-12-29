Giants Rumors: WR Jawill Davis Suffered Knee Injury Dancing in Locker Room

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The New York Giants placed wide receiver Jawill Davis on injured reserve Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

According to Rapoport, Davis "suffered a dislocated patella while dancing in the locker room."

The Giants wrap up the 2018 regular season Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

NJ Advance Media's Matt Lombardo reported earlier Saturday that Davis got hurt while "horsing around."

Davis can at least sleep easy knowing the distinction of weirdest locker room injury belongs to former Jacksonville Jaguars punter Chris Hanson. Hanson in 2003 inadvertently cut his right foot with an ax Jaguars head coach Jack Del Rio had placed in the locker room for motivational purposes.

Davis, who signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, has appeared in seven games this season, notching four receptions for 40 yards. The 23-year-old spent most of the year as a return specialist. He averaged 7.4 yards on 12 punt returns and 24.4 yards on seven kickoff returns.

Rapoport reported the dislocation was "said to be slight," so the injury may not disrupt Davis' offseason training.