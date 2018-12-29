Daniel Cormier Pays $300 Dinner Bill for Fan's Family, Sings Happy Birthday

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier delighted a fan on Thursday, as he splashed out $300 on her birthday dinner and then took part in a rendition of "Happy Birthday."

Pete Guzman told TMZ he and his mother, Rosario, were eating at a Japanese restaurant in Monterey, California, when Cormier and his family arrived and were sat at the same hibachi table.

It's said Cormier and his family were happy to pose for pictures and spoke with both Rosario and Pete before paying their bill.

In the story it's also noted that Rosario currently has stage 4 cancer, although she never mentioned that to the UFC star. Cormier also left an autograph and a birthday wish. "My mom was loving every second of it," Pete said.

Cormier enjoyed a memorable 2018 in the Octagon, winning all three of his fights. In July, he beat Stipe Miocic to add the heavyweight title to his light heavyweight prize and then defended the former against Derrick Lewis in November.

The 39-year-old is no longer the light heavyweight champion, though, as he relinquished the belt on the eve of the meeting between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232.

Per Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Cormier was set to be stripped of the prize, with the two aforementioned men going head-to-head for the belt on Saturday night. Cormier's previous fight at light heavyweight was against Volkan Oezdemir in January.

"Today I am going to relinquish the UFC light heavyweight title," Cormier said in a statement to ESPN. "I am not going to be stripped of the belt that I've defended with my all for three-and-a-half years. Being stripped of a title suggests you've done something wrong, and I haven't."

The move has cast doubt over a possible third meeting with long-term rival Jones, who said he would not be moving up to heavyweight to take on Cormier.