Video: Watch Kyrie Irving Gift Homeless Man More Than $240 Before Rockets Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 28, 2018

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving walks off the court after the Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 121-114 in overtime during an NBA basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving took time before Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets to help out a man in need.

In the video given to TMZ Sports, Irving pulls out $240 in cash to give to a homeless man:

Thomas Moreno, who shot the footage on his cell phone, told TMZ Sports the man was asking for assistance when Irving passed by on his way to the Celtics' team bus. 

Irving would go on to score 23 points in Boston's 127-113 loss to the Rockets, but his noble gesture prior to tip-off was worth more than anything that happened during the game. 

