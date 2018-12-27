LeBron James Reportedly Suffered 'Significant' Groin Injury; Out 'Several' Games

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Despite getting good results from his MRI, LeBron James is reportedly going to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski, James' injury is considered a "significant left groin strain" that has the Los Angeles Lakers prepared to be without him for "several games."

The Lakers announced James' MRI confirmed a strained left groin and he would be listed as day-to-day.

Windhorst and Wojnarowski noted James has to go through a "healing process" before returning to the lineup. It's difficult to establish a timetable on his recovery because this is a new injury for the 14-time All-Star.

When James was injured during the third quarter of Los Angeles' Christmas Day win over the Golden State Warriors, he was seen mouthing to the Lakers' medical staff on the floor that he "heard a pop."

As the Lakers move forward without James for the time being, Rajon Rondo could become a bigger factor for head coach Luke Walton. Kyle Kuzma (18.1 points per game) and Brandon Ingram (15.5), who rank second and third in scoring average on the team, will likely lead the offense.

Los Angeles' 20-14 record ranks fourth in the Western Conference. The Lakers will begin a stretch of three games in four days starting Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings.