Camping World Bowl 2018: WVU vs. Syracuse TV Schedule, Time and Odds

What would have been one of the best college football bowl games diminished in intrigue the second a key player opted out of the contest.

Former Big East rivals West Virginia and Syracuse reignite their rivalry in the Camping World Bowl without the presence of West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, who is sitting out the game to prepare for the 2019 NFL draft.

At one point in the 2018 campaign, Grier and the Mountaineers had an outside chance of qualifying for the College Football Playoff, but two Big 12 losses and a business decision later, Dana Holgorsen's team faces a tough task in Orlando, Florida.

Syracuse was a hot program in the FBS entering its final two games, but a loss to Notre Dame kept it out of the upper echelon of the Top 25 and landed it in Friday's contest.

Camping World Bowl Information

Date: Friday, December 28

Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Odds (via OddsShark): Syracuse -1.5; Over/Under: 66

Preview

When the Camping World Bowl matchup was announced, West Virginia opened as the favorite, but since Grier's decision, the roles reversed in Syracuse's favor.

With Grier focusing on the next level, the Mountaineers will turn to Jack Allison under center to beat the Orange.

During the time he's had in practice, Allison has impressed the West Virginia coaching staff, per Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"I've been excited and encouraged to see what he's been doing with the practice reps that he's gotten over the last couple of weeks," Holgorsen said. "He's attacked it the right way, and I've been satisfied with that."

In a short span, Allison has been tasked with developing a chemistry with a talented set of wide receivers led by David Sills.

If he's able to settle into a rhythm in the first quarter, Allison should be able to keep the Mountaineers in the game.

What's even more important to West Virginia is the establishment of a run game spearheaded by Kennedy McKoy, who totaled 229 yards in his last two regular-season games.

Syracuse counters with a two-pronged offensive attack led by quarterback Eric Dungey, who threw for 2,565 yards and ran for 732 yards.

If Grier was playing, the quarterback showdown between himself and Dungey would have been one of the best of bowl season, but it's not to be.

Dungey contains the clear upper hand in the quarterback battle, and he has four wide receivers who eclipsed the 500-yard mark, with Jamal Custis leading the program with 826 yards.

In addition to the threat he possesses on the ground, Dungey receives help from running back Moe Neal, who is the Orange's top rusher.

Both offenses shouldn't have trouble putting up points, as West Virginia ranks 45th in the FBS in total defense and gave up 26.5 points per game.

Syracuse's defensive stats are worse, as it sits 87th in FBS total defense and conceded 27.8 points per contest.

Regardless of which team leaves Orlando with a victory, it will do so with at least 30 points.

Prediction

Syracuse 37, West Virginia 30

West Virginia won't be able to keep up with Syracuse's offensive production, and with the spread being so low, the Orange cover with ease.

Dungey puts on a show with a few plays through the air and on the ground while the Orange defense forces a few turnovers to set their offense up with great field position to score quick.

