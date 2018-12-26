James Harden Paid for Christmas Shopping Sprees for 70 Houston Kids

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 25: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets celebrates after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 25, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

A day before James Harden dropped 41 points on the Oklahoma City Thunder, he dropped a lot of dimes...and nickels...and quarters...and a whole heaping pile of dollars at a Target store. 

According to TMZ Sports, Harden and his foundation took 70 children on a shopping spree Monday at a Target in Pearland, Texas,. It's unclear how much Harden spent on the endeavor, although TMZ reported the children received gift cards with a "couple hundred" dollars on them.

The children and their families received "Merry Christmas" shirts from Harden and his foundation, which benefits those in need.

Unfortunately, Harden did not dye his beard white and go full Santa Claus to commemorate the occasion. But the kids likely didn't care, as the NBA's reigning MVP supplied them with a ton of holiday spirit. 

Related

    Brandon Knight Still Acclimating to Rockets

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Brandon Knight Still Acclimating to Rockets

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Tucker Emphasizes Dogged Defense Ahead of Rockets-Celtics

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Tucker Emphasizes Dogged Defense Ahead of Rockets-Celtics

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    Kerr: Warriors 'Maybe the Most Scrutinized Team' Ever

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr: Warriors 'Maybe the Most Scrutinized Team' Ever

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Shooting at Historic Rate with Chris Paul Sidelined

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Harden Shooting at Historic Rate with Chris Paul Sidelined

    David MacKay
    via Rockets Wire