5-Star CB Elias Ricks Commits to LSU over Alabama, Auburn, More on Christmas Day

Blair Angulo, 247sports.com

Cornerback Elias Ricks, a five-star Class of 2020 recruit out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, announced on Twitter that he will play at LSU.

Ricks is ranked as the top cornerback and ninth-best overall prospect in his class. He had 28 offers and chose LSU over Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State and USC.

Ricks is LSU's first 5-star Class of 2020 recruit. He now headlines a stacked Tiger group that also includes eight 4-stars, including three other top-100 players.

LSU's class is ranked second in the country behind just Alabama, according to 247Sports. The rich are getting richer in Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide also have one 5-star recruit and eight 4-stars.

Although LSU (and the rest of the country) is chasing Alabama, head coach Ed Orgeron has his team positioned to compete for college football playoff berths in the 2020s. The Tigers class of 2019 is ranked fourth in the country, so the future is clearly bright in Baton Rouge.

As far as Ricks goes, he's a proven winner who just helped Mater Dei earn the No. 2 spot on MaxPreps' ranking of the top 25 high school programs in the country. Mater Dei finished 13-2 and beat De La Salle in the CIF State Football Championship Bowl Game.

Ricks may experience more of the same type of success at LSU. Expect to see him and the rest of the Tigers at or near the top of college football rankings early next decade.