Fantasy Football Week 17 BS Meter

If you have anything to play for in Week 17 of fantasy football, you'll have to navigate playing time issues around the league. Early in the week, coaches may not admit how much they plan to play starters, but it's not hard to figure out which teams have motivation to stick with their top players and which ones should err on the side of caution.

With a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New Orleans Saints clinched the top seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Even though the Saints don't have any pressing injury concerns, risking someone like Drew Brees or Alvin Kamara in a meaningless game would be foolish.

The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, and we already know they can't rise any further than the No. 4 seed. Ezekiel Elliott is the type of player who should get rest considering he's had such a busy season.

Another angle of the playing time debate is how teams out of contention treat key parts of the future. Odell Beckham Jr. has missed the last three weeks with a quad injury, so why would the New York Giants make him suit up to risk further injury if the game doesn't matter?

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 situations covering the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 17. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10 with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

