Victor Oladipo Gives Brand-New Car to Domestic Violence Survivor at Pacers Game

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo took the car he won as the NBA's Most Improved Player last season and donated it to domestic violence survivor Renita Hills, per the Associated Press.

"I think you're an inspiration to so many people," Oladipo said to Hills in the prerecorded video.

She then received the keys to the Kia during an intermission in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards.

Hills works at the Julian Center, an organization that supports domestic violence survivors based in Indianapolis.

Although Oladipo got the car for free, it was a kindhearted gesture to change someone's life right before Christmas.